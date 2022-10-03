First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer and current Green Bay Packers Corner Rasul Douglas joined First at 4.

He talked about his two seasons at WVU, what stood out to him while at WVU, how he feels about the current state of WVU football, and changes to the landscape of college football.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

