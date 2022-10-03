First Alert Evening Forecast
Strong winds and heavy rain heading our way
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 4, 2022
For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.
If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 43
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy: High 61
Wednesday: Sunny: High 68
Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 70
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.