Funding will remove abandoned, dilapidated structures in WVa

MATOAKA, W.Va. (AP) — Grants totaling $9.2 million are going to 21 West Virginia communities to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures, officials said.

The funds will be given as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s newly established Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program will administer the funds, the release said.

Justice and the department held an event Friday in Matoaka to announce the funding.

“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough and people are noticing,” Justice said. “Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”

Funding for the initial phase was transferred from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund, Justice’s office said.

Locations selected are Bluefield, Buckhannon, Clendenin, Elkins, Hinton, Logan County, Mannington, McDowell County, Mercer County, Montgomery, Nitro, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Parsons, Princeton, St. Albans, Salem, Smithers, Thomas, Wellsburg and Weston.

