Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man


Patrick Baker
Patrick Baker(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Oak Hill Police Dept. discovered human remains Sunday night behind Tractor Supply in Oak Hill.

Authorities say that the remains found match the description of Patrick Baker, who was reported missing last week in the Oak Hill area.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

Latest News

Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Funding will remove abandoned, dilapidated structures in WVa
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Wisdom to Wealth
David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say