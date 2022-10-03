Kimberly Dawn Arthur

Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur(Kimberly Dawn Arthur)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kimberly Dawn Arthur, 44 of Woodsfield, OH passed away September 29, 2022. Kimberly was born December 9, 1977 in Medina, OH and was the daughter of the late Benjamin “Benny” Arthur, Sr and Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner who survives. Along with her dad she was preceded in death by a brother BJ Arthur. Kimberly enjoyed watching TV. She loved to tease her workers at the care center. Kimberly loved her dad and truly missed him since his passing. Surviving are her mother, Nancy Jane Butcher Fechner of Washington; brother Raymond “Ike” Arthur and sister Crystal Gail Arthur both of Washington; grandmother, Irene Arthur; aunts, Joyce Arthur and Mary Hall all of Hacker Valley; and all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the staff and residents at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfield, OH for their wonderful and compassionate care they gave Kimberly. Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Webster Springs with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arthur family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Police presence at Buckhannon councilman’s home
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
Movie to be filmed in Buckhannon.
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

Latest News

Darlene Ann Cogar
Darlene Ann Cogar
Carolyn F. Orr
Carolyn F. Orr
Lionel Howard Lowe
Lionel Howard Lowe
Willa Billie Musgrove
Willa Billie Musgrove