Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot

Jarvon Davis
Jarvon Davis(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Tennessee man led police in Harrison County on a high-speed chase and fled on foot in a motel parking lot before being arrested.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jarvon Davis, of Clarksville, Tennessee, for a defective registration light, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Davis “immediately fled” and almost lost control of the vehicle in the parking lot before turning onto Joyce St. and Rt. 50 east.

Davis reportedly fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and nearly hit another car at the Rt. 50 and I-79 intersection. He also ran a red light before almost losing control of his vehicle turning onto Tolley Dr.

Court documents say Davis drove into a parking behind Days Inn and briefly fled on foot before being arrested.

Davis has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

