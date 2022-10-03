Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A man is in police custody after officers say he shot at a neighbor who caught him trying to steal a catalytic converter.

56-year-old David Morrison shot at his neighbor around 4 a.m. Monday on Good Hope Pike in Clarksburg, authorities said.

Officials said nobody was hurt in the shooting.

Morrison has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

