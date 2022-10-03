Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia.

Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials.

The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host the event.

“This facility was made for world class elite level events and so we’re really looking to bring some of those events here and also help the surrounding area -- the economy,” said Lainhart.

The Aquatic Center hosted the NCAA Big 12 swimming and diving championships for 2022.

Lainhart says the pool opened just before the pandemic making this a perfect opportunity for the facility to be fully realized.

“Then covid hit so we haven’t had the potential to have a real event that’s really filled the capacity of the stadium,” said Lainhart.

The Olympic trials for diving are one of only four televised summer trials.

Lainhart says the event could potentially bring thousands of spectators to mon county.

“So that would be money coming in to support the event as well as spectator dollars, hotel revenue, rental cars, eating out, local businesses -- the hope is to really promote West Virginia as a destination so that people really want to come back here and visit in the future as well,” said Lainhart.

The winner of the bid will be announced at the end 2022 or beginning of 2023.

