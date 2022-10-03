W.Va. AG warns of charity, disaster scams in wake of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Attorney General is warning of imposters who call to solicit donations to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The governor of Florida is calling the damage brought by Ian historic, a weather event never before experienced by Floridians. Soon, money and relief items will begin to arrive to help affected residents.

With that, officials say scammers will be in full force preying on people’s giving hearts and taking advantage of the organizations that have been set up to provide relief to storm victims.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this catastrophic weather,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Many are expected to respond with generosity and kindness but unfortunately, there will be those who would take advantage of people’s willingness to give. I encourage those who wish to give to the relief effort to do so, but give wisely so that your generosity helps those in need.”

According to the FBI, charity/disaster fraud schemes seek donations that do little or no work—instead, the money goes to the fake charity’s creator. While these scams can happen at any time, they are especially prevalent after high-profile disasters.

The following are tips to keep in mind when giving to disaster relief organizations:

Only give to established charities or groups whose work you know and trust.

Never feel pressured to donate immediately.

Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash, gift cards or via wire transfer.

Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.

Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports the relief effort.

Never rely on a group’s sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.

Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.

Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.

Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

Any online contribution website should start with https://. The “s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.

Keep records, including a letter confirming the charitable status of the organization, for contributions in excess of $250.

