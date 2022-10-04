80 dogs seized from Upshur County home

(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 80 dogs were seized inside a single-wide trailer in Upshur County Monday morning.

Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies, Upshur County Animal Control and Lewis County Animal Control executed a search warrant on the home on Shelbyville Road, according to deputies.

Officers said the search warrant was for suspected unlicensed breeding of dogs and failure to pay dog taxes.

The dogs were reportedly being kept in deplorable conditions.

Authorities said more charges are expected in the case.

