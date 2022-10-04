Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams, 70, of Jane Lew, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.

He was born in Weston on August 3, 1952, a son of the late Donald Neal and Ada Virginia Jordan Williams. In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Williams.

On January 7, 2011, Dan married the love of his life, Mary Ann Lowther Heaster. They had their own special brand of magic that touched everyone who knew and loved them.

Fond memories of Dan’s hardworking and giving nature will forever be held with his wife, Mary Ann Heaster-Williams of Jane Lew; three children: Sabrina Williams and companion, Tim, of Petersburg, VA, Tori Zielinski and husband, Greg, of Jane Lew, and Cassie Heaster of Jane Lew; five grandchildren: Deagan Day, Charlie Day, and Kaylee, Bryant, and Brylee Zielinski; two siblings: Rick Williams and wife, Harriett, of Weston, and Annette Sherrell and husband, Bob, of Batavia, OH; several nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends.

Dan graduated from Lewis County High School in 1970 and obtained a Bachelor Degree in Computer Programming from Silver Springs University of Maryland. He served his country proudly in both the United States Air Force and Army. Dan was a jack-of-all-trades and over the years was employed in various fields, including but not limited to, the oil field, construction in South Carolina, WV State Road, Lawson Products (tool sales) and motorcycle safety in the state of California. He was a member of the Almost Heaven Harley Davidson Hog Chapter and was Christian by faith. Dan enjoyed a variety of activities and was always on the go. He was a 4th Degree Black Belt in Karate, and loved being outdoors whether he was riding motorcycles cross-country or side-by-sides and jeeps in the backcountry. Dan also loved cooking and baking. Holiday meals, stir fry, grilling, and baking with Cassie were some of Dan’s favorite memories. While he enjoyed his work and activities, Dan lived for his family especially his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had a kind soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Dan’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.