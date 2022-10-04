First Alert Evening Forecast
Beautiful week, chilly weekend
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 4, 2022
Clarksburg Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 46
Wednesday: Morning patchy fog, then partly cloudy: High 70
Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 71
Friday: Evening showers: High 59
