Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home

(None)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Grafton man has been charged after officers said he burglarized a dead woman’s home and stole some of her belongings.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress around noon on Monday in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on scene and reportedly met with 31-year-old John Mayle III, of Grafton, who was sitting outside the home in a black vehicle.

When checking Mayle for any weapons, they found a deceased woman’s wallet with multiple cards and several rings in his possession.

Court documents say police spoke to a witness who said Mayle “went up into the deceased’s apartment and began going through her belongings and taking items from the residence.”

Mayle has been charged with daytime burglary.

