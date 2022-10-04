Joshua Lee Fortney, 22, a resident of Valley Head, passed from this life Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. He had been in his usual health and death was unexpected.

Joshua was born Saturday, February 26, 2000, in Elkins, a son of Jeremy Linn Fortney and wife, Carla, of Monterville and Karla Vandevender Ibarra.

Also left to cherish Joshua’s memory are his paternal grandparents, Jerry and Connie Fortney of Valley Head, his maternal grandmother, Shelda Vandevender, one brother, Cody Fortney of Valley Head, one uncle, Matthew Fortney, three step siblings, Seth Ferrell, Tonya Reed, and Dustin Reed, all of Monterville, and many friends.

Preceding Joshua in death was one uncle, Derek Fortney and a nephew, Matthew W. Fortney, Jr.

Joshua was a graduate of Tygarts Valley High School with the class of 2018. Joshua was employed at the Mingo Saloon and Lodge where he served in many capacities. He enjoyed playing basketball, hunting, fly fishing, riding and racing motorcycles, and hanging out with friends and family. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 11am until 12noon, the funeral hour. Rev. Paul Brady will officiate, and interment will follow in Valley Head Cemetery. The Randolph Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Joshua Lee Fortney. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

