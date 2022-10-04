Longtime country music band to bring ‘Holiday & Hits’ to Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Longtime country music band Diamond Rio is bringing their show Holiday & Hits to the Robinson Grand in December.

The show is coming to downtown Clarksburg on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“Holidays & Hits with Diamond Rio is basically a concert in two parts,” said Jason A Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “The first half will be the band’s greatest hits, and the second half is all holiday favorites.”

Diamond Rio has recorded nine studio albums, four Greatest Hits compilations, and an album of Christmas music. The band is known for its vocal harmonies, varied instrumentation, and near-exclusive use of only its own band members on recordings instead of session musicians.

Formed in 1989 in Nashville, TN, the band consists of Gene Johnson, Jimmy Olander, Brian Prout, Marty Roe, Dan Truman, and Dana Williams.

Diamond Rio’s most recent album, I Made It, is their tenth studio album. The title track was co-written by the band’s lead guitarist Jimmy Olander and features 11 new songs.

“This show is sure to be another great collaboration between Big Time Entertainment and the Robinson Grand,” said Young. “Diamond Rio is truly an upper echelon country band with tons of awards and album sales to prove it.”

Tickets for Diamond Rio Holiday & Hits start at only $48.50 and are on sale to “Friends of the Robinson Grand” now. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

