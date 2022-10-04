Man charged after several complaints of animal cruelty

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police received several complaints that he was hitting his dog.

Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department arrested Mykel Jackson, 24, on Sept. 30 after receiving multiple complaints about cruelty to animals at his home, according to a criminal complaint.

The first complaint officers received was on Sept. 2. A woman reported hearing Jackson scream at his dog before hearing the dog yelp. She provided a voice recording of the incident to officers, but it could not be determined if the dog was yelping or barking in the recording.

Another person contacted police on Sept. 14 saying Jackson struck his dog “for no reason” on Sept. 10 and witnessed Jackson strike a puppy “for defecating on his bed,” according to court documents.

Officers said they received four more statements from other people on Sept. 26 saying they had heard and seen Jackson abusing his dogs.

In one video, there was audio of what they said was Jackson “beating one of his dogs in his bedroom.” Officers said they heard a man yelling followed by several yelps but had to “assume” the yelps were from a dog.

Jackson has been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals. He is currently out on bond.

