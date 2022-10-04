Mask policy to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities

(WDTV staff)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine will continue to require patients, visitors and staff to wear masks in public and clinical areas of all its hospitals and outpatient clinics.

This comes in anticipation of what is expected to be a more severe flu season than last year.

The CDC recently announced mask requirements are optional for healthcare facilities in regions where community transmission is not labeled as “high” and as countries in the southern hemisphere report their worst flu seasons in years.

“We have two main goals with continuing our masking requirement. First, we want to protect our most vulnerable populations, including the elderly, pregnant women, young children, and those who are immunocompromised,” Dr. Michael Stevens, healthcare epidemiologist for the WVU Health System, said. “And second, we want to keep our employees healthy so they can continue to care for patients who need our services and keep themselves and their families healthy, too.”

In addition to masking, Dr. Stevens stressed the importance of vaccinations against the flu and COVID as a means of protection over the coming weeks and months.

“Fortunately, we all have tools in our toolboxes that we can use to prevent serious illness and even death from severe cases of flu and COVID. Masking is one, and frequent and thorough handwashing is another,” he said. “Getting the annual flu vaccine and staying up to date on COVID boosters is also critical. It’s up to us to protect ourselves and each other.”

The masking policy will be under constant evaluation as standards of care at other organizations are monitored.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
Jarvon Davis
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
(Source: MGN)
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

Latest News

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Music icons react to Loretta Lynn’s death
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
From left to right: Kristy, Kendi, Marvin, and Mason Pantojas
Family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
Mykel Jackson
Man charged after several complaints of animal cruelty