MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed

MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving.

Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County.

Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Below are additional photos from the MCSO.

MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed
MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed(Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
Jarvon Davis
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
(Source: MGN)
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

Latest News

Getting nurses into the workface faster. That’s the goal for a new state-of-the-art medical...
WVU School of Nursing opens new campus at UHC in Bridgeport
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Gary Courtwright and Thomas Courtwright
Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County