BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying a woman or the vehicle she was driving.

Authorities say she cashed fraudulent checks at three different United Bank locations in Monongalia County.

Anyone who may know the suspect or recognize the vehicle is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

Below are additional photos from the MCSO.

MCSO warns of fraudulent checks being cashed (Facebook: Monongalia County Sheriff's Office)

