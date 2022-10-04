Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect

Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man and his mother have been sentenced to prison for child neglect.

Bobby Joe Richmond and Carol Richmond were given one to five years on Tuesday, October 4. They pleaded guilty to Child Neglect resulting in Serious Injury.

During the sentencing, the State, which was represented by Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, said that Richmond and his mother played a role in locking a child in a laundry room. Parsons said when the child was found by authorities she was starved, wearing nothing but underwear and covered in her own urine.

On Tuesday, Judge Andrew Dimlich sentenced both individuals to post-release supervision. Richmond must have 10 years of supervision, while his mother was given five years. Both will have to file under the State of West Virginia’s Child Abuse Registry.

Richmond’s wife, Rebecca Mae Richmond, will have a sentencing hearing for the same charges at a later date.

