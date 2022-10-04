The next few days are looking seasonable and sunny!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday started the workweek on a nice note, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies. Today will be slightly cooler, thanks to increased clouds from a low-pressure system out east. So this afternoon will be cloudy, with temperatures in the low-60s in some areas and northerly winds of 5-10 mph. That cloud cover will break up overnight, as the system producing them moves eastward. Temperatures will drop into the low-40s as well, so tonight will be cool. Then by tomorrow and Thursday afternoon, drier air will flow in from out west, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper-60s in some areas. So the next few days will be average for this time of year. Then on Friday, a cold front will push in during the morning and afternoon hours, bringing a few showers into our region. These showers are isolated and won’t produce much. After they leave, however, temperatures will plunge into the mid-50s for our highs and mid-30s for our lows this weekend. In other words, morning lows may be low enough for frost, so we’re watching out for that. At least skies will be mostly sunny this weekend. In short, today will be cloudy and cool, tomorrow and Thursday will be seasonable, and after Friday, expect a chilly, sunny weekend.

