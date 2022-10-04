Raleigh County man charged with shooting and distributing videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man is behind bars after State Police found evidence he was making and sharing videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Evan Wade Cox of Lester was charged with two counts of Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct and one count of Distribution and exhibiting of material distributing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the complaint, a foster parent discovered the videos between his foster child and Cox while going through the child’s Facebook messages on August 10, 2022. Contained in the messages was a video of a man having sex with a 17-year old female.

Through their questioning of Cox, troopers learned that Cox was in fact the man in the video and the female in the video was only 17-years-old at the time of the video was taken. They were able to locate and confirm her identity and age as well, the complaint states.

Cox is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) on a $100,000 bond.

