Smacked asteroid’s debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

NASA made history when it successfully crashed the DART spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos.
NASA made history when it successfully crashed the DART spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris from the impact.

Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation two days after last month’s planetary defense test was recently released a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona.

The image shows an expanding, comet-like tail more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long, consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.

This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, in large part, because of pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Lowell Observatory’s Teddy Kareta using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and disperse even more, becoming so tenuous at one point that it’s undetectable.

“At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system,” Knight said in an email Tuesday.

More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was hurled from the 525-foot (160-meter) Dimorphos, a moonlet of a larger asteroid.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to deflect an asteroid’s orbit was intended as a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still do not, according to NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
Jarvon Davis
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
(Source: MGN)
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

Latest News

Hurricane Ian damage
President heads to Florida Wednesday after devastation from Hurricane Ian
Getting nurses into the workface faster. That’s the goal for a new state-of-the-art medical...
WVU School of Nursing opens new campus at UHC in Bridgeport
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Each Lowe’s store nationwide will give away 100 free Kobalt headlamps to registered customers.
Lowe’s is giving away 100 headlamps per store nationwide
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute