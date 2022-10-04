Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County

Gary Courtwright and Thomas Courtwright
Gary Courtwright and Thomas Courtwright(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.

It was reported that a man had his tractor stolen and a gun had been fired.

Responding deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and stolen tractor in the area of Crossroads Rd., the release says. 44-year-old Gary Courtwright, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania, and 37-year-old Thomas Courtwright, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania, were arrested.

Gary Courtwright has been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Thomas Courtwright has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy and wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator who died at Steelers game identified
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
Jarvon Davis
Man leads police on high-speed chase, briefly flees on foot
(Source: MGN)
Logan County woman killed in hit-and-run in Tennessee

Latest News

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Music icons react to Loretta Lynn’s death
Mask policy to remain in place at WVU Medicine facilities
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule
From left to right: Kristy, Kendi, Marvin, and Mason Pantojas
Family welcomes first baby born at new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital