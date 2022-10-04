Two men charged for stealing tractor in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged after officers said they stole a tractor and fired a gun in Monongalia County.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the Daybrook area of Mon County Monday morning around 9:30, according to a release from the MCSO.

It was reported that a man had his tractor stolen and a gun had been fired.

Responding deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and stolen tractor in the area of Crossroads Rd., the release says. 44-year-old Gary Courtwright, of Greensboro, Pennsylvania, and 37-year-old Thomas Courtwright, of Spraggs, Pennsylvania, were arrested.

Gary Courtwright has been charged with first-degree robbery and conspiracy. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Thomas Courtwright has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy and wanton endangerment. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

