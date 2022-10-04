Uvalde families protest, demanding accountability from school district over shooting response

The protest outside of the Texas school after a fatal shooting rampage is not showing signs of slowing down.
By KSAT staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
UVALDE, Texas (KSAT) - Unanswered questions from Uvalde school officials remain a week after parents started protesting outside of the district’s central office.

Families of Robb Elementary victims and their supporters aren’t moving from the office or from their demands.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24 shooting after an 18-year-old gunman walked into the elementary school and began firing into classrooms.

Brett Cross, the parent of shooting victim Uziyah Garcia, has been leading the protest.

He said he’s not backing down on his demands for accountability for the botched police response.

“We just want the officers that were there from the school district suspended until an investigation is completed,” Cross said. “We’re not asking for unpaid (leave); we’re not asking for jobs right now.”

He has had one meeting with Superintendent Dr Hal Harrell last week, and Saturday he met briefly with Beth Reavis, another district official. So far, there’s been no progress.

“I’m steadfast in what I’m doing. I’m not going anywhere until these demands are met,” Cross said.

The district had planned a town hall but abruptly canceled those plans with no explanation the day after Cross’s protest started.

KSAT tried asking Kenneth Mueller, the director of student services, about the cancellation, but he offered no comment. He was among several school district officials unwilling to talk.

Anne Marie Espinoza, the district’s communication executive, responded to an email, saying, “Schedules are not able to accommodate a meeting.”

Despite the constant roadblocks and unanswered requests, Cross’s commitment is not wavering: “I can wait them out. And that’s what I’m going to do.”

There’s been a constant stream of supporters. Cross said it’s not just Uvalde families but people coming from San Antonio and even Santa Fe to offer their support for his fight for accountability.

The district’s next board meeting is scheduled for Monday. There’s no word on if the town hall will be rescheduled.

