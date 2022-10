WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - The Westover Police Department is asking to the public’s help to identify a woman in the photos below.

Westover Police asking for help to identify woman (Facebook: Westover Police Department)

Anyone with information can contact the Westover Police Department on its Facebook page or by calling 304-296-6576.

