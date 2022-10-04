Woman shares her story of 17-year-long battle with breast cancer

By Robert Castillo
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - After a routine mammogram showed something off, Cathy Clark was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. A biopsy revealed she was at stage two. Clark says it was her support group that pushed her through the diagnosis.

“My family has been absolutely awesome. Friends, the community in general. We live in a community where if you’re going through something that gets you down. Everybody in this community steps up and does whatever they can to support you,” said Clark.

After a double lumpectomy, radiation treatments and chemotherapy treatments. Clark was believed to be cancer free until last December. The mammogram at that time showed abnormal results. This time the cancer was discovered in her lymph nodes. Even after the discovery, Clark has no plans to give up or to give in.

“I look at it at this point in my life, it’s something like diabetes you know. It’s something I may have to live with from now on. I’m probably not going to be cured this time but it is treated,” said Clark.

Clark says she’s grateful the latest cancer was found in an earlier stage. Doctors say there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer but people should still be proactive.

“Detecting something early, not just breast cancer but any kind of cancer. If you can detect early it can affect your survival. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family,” said Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Robert Edwards.

Dr. Edwards says it’s always best to consult with your doctor to develop a plan for early detection when it comes to breast cancer. Because early detection drastically increases your odds of survival.

Clark says she is undergoing more cancer treatments and they are scheduled through next April.

