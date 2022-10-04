Work on Laneville Bridge replacement project ahead of schedule

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say work on the Laneville Bridge replacement project in Tucker County is ahead of schedule.

A temporary replacement bridge is place over Red Creek on Forest Road 19, but it is not yet ready for either pedestrian or vehicular traffic.

According to the Forest Service, the bridge could open by mid-October, two weeks ahead of the project schedule.

The contractor successfully installed the bridge on Saturday, Oct. 1. This week, they will ensure the bridge is secured in its final position, install the aluminum decking, order road signs, and build the approaches on either side.

After this, there will be a couple of days for cleaning up the job site, installing the road signs, and other final tasks to finish the job.

The previous bridge, built after the 1985 flood, was closed on July 26 after safety concerns were identified during a routine inspection.

Plans and designs are also being developed for a permanent replacement bridge in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The permanent bridge will be built just downstream of the existing bridge. Both projects are funded by the USDA Forest Service through the Great American Outdoors Act.

The Laneville bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness, and other recreational facilities, and is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties.

The Forest Service has been coordinating closely with emergency management officials in those counties and will continue to cooperate and facilitate their requests to provide services in the area.

