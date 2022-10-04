WVSSAC high school football rankings - Week 6
Bridgeport, Doddridge County, Tucker County and North Marion highlight NCWV teams
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC rankings for week 6 were published on Tuesday
CLASS AAA
1. Spring Valley
2. Martinsburg
3. Musselman
5. Bridgeport
T13. University
16. Morgantown
T19. Buckhannon-Upshur
T29. Preston
CLASS AA
1. Scott
T2. Independence
T2. Roane County
4. North Marion
11. Fairmont Senior
T13. East Fairmont
T13. Philip Barbour High School
15. Lincoln
17. Liberty
T21. Lewis County
T21. Robert C. Byrd
T29. Braxton County
T29. Elkins
T36. Grafton
CLASS A
1. Williamstown
2. Wheeling Central Catholic
3. Doddridge County
T4. Tucker County
13. Clay-Battelle
16. South Harrison
T18. Valley Wetzel
20. Trinity Christian
23. Tyler Consolidated
27. Webster County
T30. Ritchie County
T30. Gilmer County
T39. Tygarts Valley
T39. Hundred
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.