WVSSAC high school football rankings - Week 6

Bridgeport, Doddridge County, Tucker County and North Marion highlight NCWV teams
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC rankings for week 6 were published on Tuesday

CLASS AAA

Bridgeport Football
Bridgeport Football(WDTV)

1. Spring Valley

2. Martinsburg

3. Musselman

5. Bridgeport

T13. University

16. Morgantown

T19. Buckhannon-Upshur

T29. Preston

CLASS AA

North Marion
North Marion(WDTV)

1. Scott

T2. Independence

T2. Roane County

4. North Marion

11. Fairmont Senior

T13. East Fairmont

T13. Philip Barbour High School

15. Lincoln

17. Liberty

T21. Lewis County

T21. Robert C. Byrd

T29. Braxton County

T29. Elkins

T36. Grafton

CLASS A

Doddridge County
Doddridge County(WDTV)

1. Williamstown

2. Wheeling Central Catholic

3. Doddridge County

T4. Tucker County

13. Clay-Battelle

16. South Harrison

T18. Valley Wetzel

20. Trinity Christian

23. Tyler Consolidated

27. Webster County

T30. Ritchie County

T30. Gilmer County

T39. Tygarts Valley

T39. Hundred

First at 4 Forum: Former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas