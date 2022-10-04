WVU School of Nursing opens new campus at UHC in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Getting nurses into the workface faster is the goal for a new state-of-the-art medical campus in Bridgeport.

The WVU School of Nursing has partnered with United Hospital Center to bring a new school of nursing campus to Bridgeport.

The campus will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and skills labs along with a clinical facility. UHC contributed $100,000 to furnish equipment to the new campus.

So far, 21 students are enrolled out of a maximum 24.

“Nursing is very competitive right now and even nursing schools, so as you see someone going through undergrad or even in high school they are going to say what does WVU School of Nursing have to offer me. You can train at the flagship academic medical center or can also train at the community hospital. Where maybe you know someone or you have a more comfort level like UHC compared to Ruby,” said President of WVU Medicine UHC, Dr. David Hess.

The goal of the 18-month program is to get nurses into the workforce faster.

“We are certainly trying to expand as much as we can across the state and with programs to address the nursing shortage. which of course is not just a West Virginia shortage but a national shortage. We feel it hard here in the state of West Virginia. We are trying to expand our footprint across the state,” said Dean School of Nursing at WVU, Tara Hulsey.

Classes are set to begin January 9.

