An ordinance that would make changes to the Morgantown Utility Board tabled by council

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Several members of the community were at the Morgantown City Council meeting regarding an ordinance that would make changes to the Morgantown Utility Board.

One of the points that were brought up as a concern was that it would add a member of the council and the City Manager Kim Haws to the board.

MUB Chair J.T. Starface spoke to the council spoke on behalf of the board about their concerns.

“The municipal government structure in which MUB was created continues to operate as it was designed to provide professional apolitical oversight management of the combined utility system the board while appointed by city council operates with near autonomy,” he explained.

After councilors shared their thoughts, Councilman Brian Butcher motioned to table the ordinance, and was seconded by Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble and passed with a 4-3 vote.

