Blackwater Falls State Park sled run tickets available for advance purchase

Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
Blackwater Falls State Park sled run(West Virginia Department of Commerce)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tickets for the sled run at Blackwater Falls State park are available not for advance purchase.

The famed winter attraction is scheduled to open for the season on Dec. 22, according to the state’s Department of Commerce.

“The sled run is one of the most popular attractions at West Virginia’s state parks and we are so excited to welcome folks back for another fun-filled season of winter fun and family adventure,” said West Virginia State Parks Chief Brad Reed. “Because the sled run is so popular and tickets sell out fast, we want to encourage everyone to reserve their tickets as far in advance as possible this year so they can plan their trips and enjoy all that Blackwater Falls has to offer in the winter.”

Officials say the sled run will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, weather permitting, from Dec. 23 to March 5, 2023 with additional holiday hours for the week between Christmas and New Years and on Martin Luther King Jr. and Presidents days.

Session tickets cost $25 on weekdays and $30 on weekends and holidays.

Sessions are two hours long and offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. An additional 7 p.m. session is available on Fridays, Saturdays and holiday Sundays.

Guests should plan to arrive 20 minutes before their session starts to attend a safety briefing. Guests also should dress in warm clothing with proper snow-protective outerwear. Sleds and all necessary equipment are provided by the park.

The quarter-mile sled run is equipped with lights for nighttime sledding and has a conveyor belt that tows riders and their sleds back to the top of the hill. In between rides, guests can enjoy hot chocolate and snacks at the warming hut.

Cross-country skis and snowshoes also are available for rent at Blackwater Falls State Park.

Click here for more information about the sled run or to purchase tickets

