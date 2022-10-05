City of Weston receives $300,000 grant from DEP

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The city of Weston is getting $300 thousand dollar grant and it’s to help restore the city and demolish dilapidated homes.

“They are a little hard to see because we tried to get them all on there”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer.

He’s referring to the 35 dilapidated homes scattered across the city. A number they’re working to reduce.

“The plan would be to at least get them down to a nice lot that’s grated out seeded and strawed so if nothing else we have a nice-looking lawn the ultimate goal is to have housing and have affordable housing for people so people who live in this town have some nice safe places to live”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer.

Weston was recently approved for a 300-thousand-dollar grant to clean up the dilapidated buildings.

The process for condemning a home and placing it on the list is not an easy one and it takes time.

Lewis says the homes are ranked using a number system from 1-100 with 100 being the most unsafe.

“We have criteria that we look at and we assess the home based on its safety on the condition of the rood the foundation if utilities are on all those factors and if they are in bad enough shape that they aren’t habitable they aren’t safe f they are in ad enough condition then we are going to condemn them”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer.

Lewis says many of the condemned homes on the list have large amounts of asbestos which can cause a multitude of different health problems.

The home that scored the highest scored 88. Mayor Kim Harrison says she hopes tearing the eyesores down will bring more people to town and make it a better place to live.

“It will certainly help with health and safety issues, and we look forward to it spurring economic development and tourism as a result”, Kim Harrison

Mayor of Weston.

“Our next emphasis or co emphasis is to get those structures filled and get people here we are kicking around some other ideas maybe see if there’s interest in building a small theater here in town but that’s going to take time it’s also going to take participation from the community as well”, Marty Lewis Code Enforcement Officer.

The demolition will start after the code enforcement receives its final paperwork from the DEP.

Once that happens, Lewis says the demolition process should only take 30 days.

