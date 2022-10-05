Districts still dealing with teacher shortages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage.

Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it.

Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff on a daily basis.

Specifically, he says the district has several vacancies for special education. Some of those have been for an extended period of time.

He says one reason for the shortage could be many people in the teaching field feel underappreciated.

“Teaching is a tough job and it has gotten harder. I think folks that are in the field right now feel very underappreciated,” Campbell said. “I think today is a perfect day to reflect on that. That it is teacher appreciation day. Folks commonly report that they don’t feel what they do as a profession is appreciated by the general public.”

Campbell wants teachers to know they are appreciated and what they do matters.

