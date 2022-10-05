Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning

Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning
Experts share safety tips following Gauley drowning(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A recent drowning on the Gauley is prompting the National Park Service (NPS) and other experts to share some water safety tips.

In June of 2022, WVVA spoke with Bryant Baker, a raft guide for Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill. Baker gave an inside look into the responsibilities placed on river guides.

“...it’s just being- we call it heads of a swivel, so just always having eyes on each other because things can happen really fast.”

Baker says being cognizant of your surroundings is paramount when it comes to rafting.

“We do tend to- scheduling wise- make sure the guides we have scheduled for that day are very comfortable with those water levels,” he shared.”

But even with these proactive safety protocols in place, there is always a risk when on the water. An accident this week served as a reminder of this reality. According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, a 46-year-old drowned while rafting the Gauley on Monday, October 3. This individual was an active Air Force member from Ohio.

WVVA reached out to Ace Aventure, who did release this statement following the incident:

In the aftermath of the drowning, Dave Bieri, District Supervisor for the NPS, reminds those rafting in the future to remain vigilant in the water.

“The biggest bit of safety tip I would give anybody planning to go on the Gauley would be go with one of the professional guiding companies or go with one of the outfitters,” he stated. “They’ve got the professional guides with them that know how to raft that river. It’s definitely a technical river, which you need to have some expertise to know how to navigate.”

Bieri also advises anyone near or in the water to always be wearing their life vest.

WVVA reached out to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR), who is spearheading the investigation into the drowning but has yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Meshea Poore
First at 4 Forum: Meshea Poore
First at 4 Forum: Tucker Co. Animal Shelter
First at 4 Forum: Tucker Co. Animal Shelter
First at 4 Forum: Kaitlynn Mayle
First at 4 Forum: Kaitlynn Mayle
Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide...
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services