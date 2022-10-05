First at 4 Forum: Meshea Poore

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meshea Poore, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia University, joined First at 4.

She talked about WVU’s Diversity Week, why diversity conversations are important for West Virginia, and how different events prepare students for life during and after college.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

