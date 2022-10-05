First Alert Evening Forecast

Coldest air of the season is coming this weekend!!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kevin’s Evening Forecast for October 5th, 2022

For all the details of this First Alert Weather Event as well as your extended forecast check out the video above.

If you have weather pictures or videos you’d like to send us, you can submit them here by clicking this link https://www.wdtv.com/community/user-content/

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 46

Thursday: Morning patchy fog, then partly cloudy: High: 71

Friday: Partly cloudy: High: 60

Saturday: Evening showers: High: 56

