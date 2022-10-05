Glenville man charged with sexually abusing student ‘approximately 15 times’

Paul McCullough
Paul McCullough(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after state police says he sexually abused a student “approximately 15 times” over the course of several years.

West Virginia State Police was notified of a complaint from a school counselor regarding a student and sexual abuse on Sept. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

The student reportedly told staff at the school 58-year-old Paul McCullough, of Glenville, sexually touched them over the course of several years, adding that he would “make a game of it.”

In an interview with CPS, the student’s parents say the juvenile would never elaborate on what happened regarding McCullough in incidents that started in Dec. 2019, court documents say. When one parent tried to have a meeting with McCullough about what may have happened, he told her that “it ‘Sweep under the rug.’”

In an interview, the juvenile estimated McCullough sexually touched them “approximately 15 times over a four year period.”

McCullough has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
WV WIC announces increase in cash-value benefits