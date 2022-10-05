Glenville State students conduct research in the Philippines

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Glenville State University students and a faculty member traveled to the Philippines this summer to conduct field research as part of an ongoing exchange program with the University of the Philippines Los Banos College of Forestry and Natural Resources.

The Glenville State group included Dr. Rico Gazal and students Ciera Heine, Corey Foster, and Adem Hupp. Their trip focused on conducting research on plant diversity and invasive species in the tropical rainforest.

Dr. Gazal says the research they conducted was successful.

We were able to accomplish the tree diversity research by joining the research team of the Makiling Center for Mountain Ecosystem in remeasuring DBH [the measurement at which tree diameter is typically measured, referred to as “diameter at breast height” or simply “DBH”] and height of trees found on the Long-Term Ecological Research plots at Mount Makiling. The permanent plots are remeasured every five years to determine plant growth patterns and forest dynamics. The students also conducted a plant eco-physiological measurement (chlorophyll and stomatal conductance) of native and invasive vines in the Makiling Botanic Gardens. They found that native vines had significantly higher chlorophyll content, but lower stomatal conductance compared to the invasive vines. A high rate of stomatal conductance provides the invasive vine the ability to open their stomata at a higher rate throughout the day for gas exchange which translates to their prolific growth and dominance in the forest area.

Heine, Foster, and Hupp gave presentations at two universities on the different natural resource industries in West Virginia such as energy, forestry, and ecotourism.

These presentations provided the opportunity for the students to interact with students and faculty from each academic institution through an open forum and discussion on natural resource management.

The Glenville group also visited different research, academic, and government institutions and were able to take several cultural tours of the area.

