Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A man lost all of his possessions on Tuesday when his truck caught fire at an Elkins campground.

Deputies were dispatched to Bear Heaven Campground on Tuesday for a vehicle fire, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Once of the scene, the owner of the truck told officers he was staying in his truck when a secondary battery in the truck’s bed caught fire due to faulty wiring on a switch.

Authorities said he was able to escape the fire without injuries in addition to saving his cat from the blaze.

All of his possessions were lost in the fire, the RCSO says.

The Elkins Fire Department responded to the fire. Because the man has no close friends or family to stay with, he was allowed to stay at the fire station.

