Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge in a drug ring that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown.

Adrianna Bean, 22 of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said.

Bean admitted to having methamphetamine in July 2021 in Monongalia County, Ihlenfeld said.

Bean was one of 11 people indicted in connection to the drug ring in February.

Bean faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Clarksburg Regional Office; the FBI Clarksburg; the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the West Virginia State Police; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Morgantown Police Department; the WVU Police Department; the DEA Cincinnati District Office; the DEA Detroit Field Division; and the FBI Detroit investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

11 people indicted for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.