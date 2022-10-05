Preston County man pleads guilty to sex offender charge

(Bill Oxford (custom credit) | Unsplash)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Terra Alta man has pleaded guilty to a federal sex offender charge, officials said.

27-year-old Thomas Upole, Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registration,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Upole, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and required to be on the sex offender registry, failed to update his registration address from January to April 2022 in Preston County.

Upole faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The United States Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

