RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported.

Boy’s Soccer

Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0

Morgantown 2 - Weir 1

Bridgeport 2 - Buckhannon-Upshur 0

South Harrison 1 - Parkersburg Catholic 1

Lewis County 3 - Ravenswood 2

Girl’s Soccer

Grafton 2 - Robert C Byrd 2

University 5 - Madonna 0

North Marion 6 - Lewis County 1

Fairmont Senior 8 - Liberty 0

Philip Barbour 5 - East Fairmont 0

Bridgeport 3 - Buckhannon-Upshur 1

