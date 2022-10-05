RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer

RCB defeats Grafton 1-0 in boy’s soccer, full scores inside
RCB Soccer
RCB Soccer(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple teams were in action tonight in NCWV. All reported scores have been posted to WVSSAC as of 11pm on Oct. 4th. Any missing scores have yet to be reported.

Boy’s Soccer

Robert C Byrd 1 - Grafton 0

Morgantown 2 - Weir 1

Bridgeport 2 - Buckhannon-Upshur 0

South Harrison 1 - Parkersburg Catholic 1

Lewis County 3 - Ravenswood 2

Girl’s Soccer

Grafton 2 - Robert C Byrd 2

University 5 - Madonna 0

North Marion 6 - Lewis County 1

Fairmont Senior 8 - Liberty 0

Philip Barbour 5 - East Fairmont 0

Bridgeport 3 - Buckhannon-Upshur 1

