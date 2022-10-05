Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed.

Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.

Glaspell falsely advertised his businesses on social media, claiming to be a licensed contractor when in fact he was not, officials said.

Glaspell allegedly required down payments for materials but then failed to complete the work as promised and used the money he collected for his own personal expenses.

The fraud committed by Glaspell totaled $542,000, officials said.

Glaspell’s victims were from Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia, and Washington and Fayette counties in Pennsylvania.

Glaspell could face up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000.

