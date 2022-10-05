William “Bill” Charles Knox III

William “Bill” Charles Knox III
William “Bill” Charles Knox III(William “Bill” Charles Knox III)
By Master Control
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,

Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Marks) Knox; three daughters Stacey Knox Motley and her husband John of Raleigh, NC, Melissa Ryan and her husband John of Fairmont, WV, and Beth Ann Knox of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; three granddaughters Taylor and Peyton Motley and Alexa Ryan; four siblings Christy Pigman and her husband Dave of Ohio, Barb Knox Rettig of Ohio, Chuck Knox of Ohio, and Jeanine Knox Houtsinger and her husband Norman of Pennsylvania; mother-in-law, Nancy (Turoczy) Marks, sister-in-law Patricia “Patty” (Marks) Martin; nephews Nicholas Martin and his wife Regina; Billy Martin and his wife Michelle all of Bridgeport; and other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Louise and William Elwood, his father-in-law, Robert Marks, sister-in-law Brenda (Marks) McFarland, his brother-in-law Bill Martin; and grandmother Mary (Vengrin) Turoczy.

Bill was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, class of 1971, where he was on the Bridgeport Indian basketball team. He worked as a construction worker and was employed by Marks Construction up until his retirement. Bill was a seasoned sports enthusiast, a loyal Pittsburgh Steeler fan, a regular at Bridgeport Indian sporting events, and a lover of basketball, especially the Carolina Tar Heels. He did not know a stranger! Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and most of all, LOVED his wife’s cooking and baking!

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., where Catholic Burial Rites will be held with Father Walt Jagela at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Joshua Lee Fortney
Joshua Lee Fortney
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
Daniel “Dan” Neal Williams
Evelyn Mardelle Moneypenny
Evelyn Mardelle Moneypenny
Kimberly Dawn Arthur
Kimberly Dawn Arthur