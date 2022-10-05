William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953 in New Kensington,

Pennsylvania to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Marks) Knox; three daughters Stacey Knox Motley and her husband John of Raleigh, NC, Melissa Ryan and her husband John of Fairmont, WV, and Beth Ann Knox of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; three granddaughters Taylor and Peyton Motley and Alexa Ryan; four siblings Christy Pigman and her husband Dave of Ohio, Barb Knox Rettig of Ohio, Chuck Knox of Ohio, and Jeanine Knox Houtsinger and her husband Norman of Pennsylvania; mother-in-law, Nancy (Turoczy) Marks, sister-in-law Patricia “Patty” (Marks) Martin; nephews Nicholas Martin and his wife Regina; Billy Martin and his wife Michelle all of Bridgeport; and other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Louise and William Elwood, his father-in-law, Robert Marks, sister-in-law Brenda (Marks) McFarland, his brother-in-law Bill Martin; and grandmother Mary (Vengrin) Turoczy.

Bill was a graduate of Bridgeport High School, class of 1971, where he was on the Bridgeport Indian basketball team. He worked as a construction worker and was employed by Marks Construction up until his retirement. Bill was a seasoned sports enthusiast, a loyal Pittsburgh Steeler fan, a regular at Bridgeport Indian sporting events, and a lover of basketball, especially the Carolina Tar Heels. He did not know a stranger! Bill enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and most of all, LOVED his wife’s cooking and baking!

Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., where Catholic Burial Rites will be held with Father Walt Jagela at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery, Bridgeport.

