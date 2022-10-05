WV WIC announces increase in cash-value benefits

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monthly increase in cash-value benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants has been announced.

According to the West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, WV WIC will issue the following increased benefits per month:

  • Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.00.
  • Pregnant women of twins will receive $49.00.
  • Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.00.
  • Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.
  • Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.00.
  • Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.
  • A child 12 months through age five will receive $25.00.

The increased benefits were effective October 1, 2022.

“The increase in benefits prioritizes consistent access to nutritious foods for all WIC participants,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences.”

The increase is funded to states by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Morgantown woman pleads guilty to role in drug ring
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
Paul McCullough
Glenville man charged with sexually abusing student ‘approximately 15 times’
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday