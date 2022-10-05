W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications
Frontier Communications
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications.

In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service.

On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a petition with the commission, recommending they reopen a 2018 investigation concerning Frontier.

That recommendation says, “Based on its investigation, utilities staff believes Frontier is not currently providing adequate telephone services to its West Virginia customers as is required by the commission’s rules.”

The statement goes onto day that the issues filed by Kanawha County are not unique to the county and these issues are occurring statewide. They want Frontier to submit an action plan within 45 days to address its service deficiencies.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Police respond to a home along Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found...
Woman’s body discovered during well-being check by police
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department announces sign-on bonus
80 dogs seized from Upshur County home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday
Morgantown City Council meeting.
An ordinance that would make changes to the Morgantown Utility Board tabled by council
Grafton Soccer vs RCB
Grafton Soccer vs RCB
WVSSAC Rankings Week 6
WVSSAC Rankings Week 6
CJ Donaldson Injury Update
CJ Donaldson Injury Update