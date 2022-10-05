W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications.

In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service.

On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a petition with the commission, recommending they reopen a 2018 investigation concerning Frontier.

That recommendation says, “Based on its investigation, utilities staff believes Frontier is not currently providing adequate telephone services to its West Virginia customers as is required by the commission’s rules.”

The statement goes onto day that the issues filed by Kanawha County are not unique to the county and these issues are occurring statewide. They want Frontier to submit an action plan within 45 days to address its service deficiencies.

