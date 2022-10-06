A break before the bulk of Big 12 play

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bye week is the time to take a deep breath and reset, a much needed chance at fresh air for WVU football.

At the end of the day the word head coach Neal Brown used to describe the gold and blue’s play at Texas was disappointed. Now, the future looks like an uphill battle for the Mountaineeers with the strength of the Big 12, but for Brown the rest of the year holds possibilities, not roadblocks.

“We are the only league that everybody plays everybody and you know I think one through 10, I think everybody has an opportunity to beat everybody else on everybody else which I don’t think is the case in other leagues, in the other four power five leagues, I don’t think there’s a legitimate chance that on,” said Brown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.