A break before the bulk of Big 12 play

Conference holds opportunities for wins, not road blocks
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The bye week is the time to take a deep breath and reset, a much needed chance at fresh air for WVU football.

At the end of the day the word head coach Neal Brown used to describe the gold and blue’s play at Texas was disappointed. Now, the future looks like an uphill battle for the Mountaineeers with the strength of the Big 12, but for Brown the rest of the year holds possibilities, not roadblocks.

“We are the only league that everybody plays everybody and you know I think one through 10, I think everybody has an opportunity to beat everybody else on everybody else which I don’t think is the case in other leagues, in the other four power five leagues, I don’t think there’s a legitimate chance that on,” said Brown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Morrison
Man shoots at neighbor after trying to steal catalytic converter, police say
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
Man loses possessions in vehicle fire at Elkins campground
Grafton man charged with stealing items from dead woman’s home
Bradley Glaspell
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services

Latest News

RCB bests Grafton, 3-0
RCB volleyball takes down Grafton
Stepping into the footsteps of success
Stepping into the path to success
Quinerly, Smith named to All-Big 12 Preseason team
JJ Quinerly, Madisen Smith earn Big 12 Preseason recognition
RCB Soccer
RCB vs Grafton highlights Tuesday night NCWV soccer