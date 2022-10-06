Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to crime against federal officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, a convicted sex offender pleaded guilty on October 6 to resisting a federal officer and causing bodily injury.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Norman Leon Geipe II, 39, on January 14, 2021, deputy U.S. Marshals approached Geipe outside a Parkersburg homeless shelter and told Geipe they had an arrest warrant alleging he had failed to register as a sex offender.

Geipe physically resisted the attempt to take him into custody and bit the left forearm of one of the deputy U.S. Marshals, breaking the skin and drawing blood.

Giepe is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

