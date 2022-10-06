Department of Tourism partners with new app All Trails

state park in wv
(wdtv)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a better way to hike and see the beautiful fall foliage the mountain state has to offer.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is partnering with an app called “All trails” to make it happen.

West Virginia is the first state to form this kind of partnership.

Lauren Hough with the department of tourism says “All trail” has more than 40 million users worldwide.

She’s hoping the app will help bring some of those users to the mountain state.

“This partnership is a great way to bring folks who have never been to WV bring them here and also encourage residents to get out and explore their own backyard as well”, Lauren Hough, Public Relations manager.

Hikers who download the app can download maps, which can be downloaded and used even without cell service.

They can also unlock map details and discover new trails.

The state will also be uploading weekly fall foliage updates.

Some of the feature trails in North Central West Virginia include trails in Marion County, Allen creek and Raven Rock trail at Cooper’s Rock.

“We include trails that are the best to see the best fall color right now so all those trails can be found on all trails right now but those are recommendations based on how much fall color we are seeing right now”, Lauren Hough, Public Relations manager.

The best news. The app is free.

Hough says more than 5 thousand people have requested to participate so far.

She says many people can’t wait use it get out on the trails and see the state’s natural beauty.

“It’s really encouraging that there are a lot of people who are excited to get out there and go hiking in WV”, Lauren Hough, Public Relations manager.

Instructions for how to access the app and all the trails inside can be found HERE.

