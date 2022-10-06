Deputies searching for woman after camper fire in Nitro

The fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”(Nitro Fire Department)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha Sheriff’s Department are searching for a woman after a camper burned down Thursday afternoon.

According to the Nitro Fire Department, the fire started on Foxtrot Lane and left the camper “totally destroyed.”

Deputies were able to identify the woman who started the fire after interviewing witnesses in the area. The woman had fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

No one was injured in the fire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (304)-357-0169.

Dr. David Hess, President and CEO of UHC
Lumberport native returns to West Virginia to run childhood hospital
